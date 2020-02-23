|
Robert Jones Atcheson WESTOVER HILLS--Robert Jones Atcheson, 90, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church Chapel, 1000 Penn St., Fort Worth, 76102. Bob was born Feb. 21, 1929, in Memphis, Tenn., the son of Howard M. and Ouida J. Atcheson. After attending Rhodes College, he graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1954. He practiced radiology with Radiology Associates, formerly the Bond Group, until his retirement in 1992. Bob held memberships in the Tarrant County Medical Society, the Texas Medical Association, the Radiological Society of North America, and the American Medical Association. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Fort Worth for 57 years, having served as both deacon and elder. In his retirement, he enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and could also be found regularly frequenting the ranch of his good friend, Dr. Dwain McDonald, in Thurber, Texas, one of his "favorite places to be." Bob was preceded in death by his only daughter, Beth Atcheson. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 65 years, Martha Ann Atcheson; son, Bob Atcheson and wife, Teresa; son, Rick Atcheson; grandson, James Robert Atcheson and wife, Julia; and grandson, Samuel Joseph Atcheson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020