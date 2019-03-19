Robert K. Hillin Sr. FREDERICKSBURG -- Robert K (Bobby) Hillin Sr. of Fredericksburg, Texas passed away the morning of Saturday, March 16, surrounded by family. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Holy Ghost Lutheran Church at 115 E. San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624. Reception to immediately follow at InSight Gallery, 214 W Main Street, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624. MEMORIAL: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg, TX. Bobby lived life to the fullest. Over the course of almost eight decades, he touched lives as an independent oilman, race car driver, IndyCar team owner, art collector, dutiful husband, loving father, mentor to many and friend to even more. A competitive and driven man, he strove to be the best, and could always see the best in others. His proudest achievements were the successes of those he helped. SURVIVORS: Devoted husband of PJ Hillin; loving father of Deborah (Steve) Rickey, Bobby (Jamie) Hillin Jr., Adriane Lawless, Clay (Cassandra) Hillin and Chandler Hillin; grandfather of six and great-grandfather of three.

