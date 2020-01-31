|
|
Robert Keeling BURLESON -- Robert Austin Keeling, born on November 20, 1922 in Minden, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2020 in Burleson, Texas. He is preceded in death by his Joe Bailey and Anna Leigh Keeling; his wife, Mae Keeling; his brothers, Owen Wood Keeling, James Monroe Keeling; son, Joe Mac; and daughter-in- law, Virginia Keeling; brother and sister-in-law, George and Edythe McCormack; and brother-in-law, Jimmy McCormack. He had a long time career as a Texas State Trooper. He was a practical, loving and caring soul . SURVIVORS: Granddaughter, Chelsea Guthrie; great-grandson, Joel Ramirez; nephews, Mike (Donna) Keeling, Thomas (Joan) Fugate Sr., Randy McCormack; nieces, Vicki Sullivan, Nancy Gibson; great-nephew, Don Keeling; Thomas (Stacey) Fugate Jr.; Sam Fugate; great-niece, Amanda Keeling Minshew; Cher (Jeff) Johnson; great-great-granddaughters, Paisley and Lillia Gay; great-great-nephews, Trey, Luke and Jacob; and sister-in-law, Dean McCormack.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 31, 2020