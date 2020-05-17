Robert Kevin Mooney FORT WORTH--Robert Kevin Mooney passed peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, of natural causes, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: A private Catholic funeral will be held. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends. Kevin will be interred alongside his parents and brother in Calvary Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Kevin's memory to the Gladney Center for Adoption, 6300 John Ryan Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132-4122. Kevin was born Nov. 16, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo., the son of Harold "Hal" and Leone Mooney. Along with his parents and older brother, Don, Kevin moved to Tulsa, Okla., in 1935, where he spent his formative years. Kevin attended Holy Family Catholic School in Tulsa from kindergarten through 12th grade where he participated in all sports and where he met his future wife, Joan Hudson, in the first grade. After high school, Kevin and Joan both attended the University of Tulsa where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha and earned a BBA in 1952. Kevin and Joan married in 1953. Kevin enlisted as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps that same year and was stationed at Camp LeJeune, N.C., where his unit also included two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Bob Mathias. After an honorable discharge as a captain, Kevin and Joan returned to Tulsa where Kevin accepted a job as director of Public Relations with Kendavis Industries International and also utilized the GI Bill to attend law school at the University of Tulsa School of Law. He received a J.D. in 1957. Kendavis Industries eventually transferred Kevin and his family to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1959, where he spent the remainder of his life. SURVIVORS: Kevin is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Marie Hudson Mooney; sons, Michael (Melissa), Shaun (Dee Ann), and Stephen (Lesley) Mooney; grandsons, Matthew and Shaun Michael; and several nieces and nephews. The Mooney family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the staff of Mirabella Assisted Living and Memory Care and Encompass Hospice for their compassion and assistance.