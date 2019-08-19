|
Dr. Bob L. Wilson MENARD -- Dr. Bob L. Wilson. This hard-working man was a well-known and highly respected veterinarian who passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Menard, Texas at the age of 89 years. SERVICE: There will be a memorial service in Grand Prairie, Texas on August 24, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Grand Prairie, Texas at 2:00 p.m. He was born on January 24, 1930 in Cisco, Texas to Robert L. Wilson, Sr. and Charlotte Cooner Wilson. Dr. Bob graduated from Northside High School in Ft. Worth, Texas in 1947. He worked for two years, then chose to join the mighty U. S. Marine Corp instead of being drafted. He proudly served four years active duty in Korea and two years inactive duty in the states with a ranking of a Sergeant. After active duty, he attended Texas A&M, where he graduated in 1960 as a veterinarian. After graduation, he moved to Grand Prairie, Texas and bought the Animal Clinic of Grand Prairie on North Beltline Road with Tom McLaughlin, DVM. Dr. Bob possessed a unique combination of strength, gentleness, love, humor, and wisdom in his profession and life. He never turned a sick animal away. With a heart of gold, if a client did not have the means to pay, a payment plan agreement was arranged. He practiced for 41 years and then sold the clinic the Dr. Mark Sheets, DVM in 2001, who still operates the clinic. While in Grand Prairie, Dr. Bob was very active in the community. He was elected to the City Council and served a six-year term. After his term with the City Council, Dr. Bob became involved in raising and racing greyhounds. He established Aggie Greyhound Farms. SURVIVORS: his wife, Joy Speck Wilson; two children, Kyle and Janice Wilson, and Karyn and Clifford Hahne; stepchildren, Dr. Fritzi and Chad Strowmatt, Bret and Rhonda Glover, Bart and Rhonda Glover, Fonda and Robert Gorringe, and Jacquelyne Glover; and sixteen grandchildren. HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES 905 Bevans St. 325-396-4595 Menard, Texas 76859
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019