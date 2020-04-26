|
Robert "Robbie" Lane Andress Jr. FORT WORTH--Robert "Robbie" Lane Andress Jr., 42, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified. Robbie was born Nov. 27, 1977. He grew up in Fort Worth, where he practiced plumbing for over 25 years. Thriving as a Master Plumber, he worked for Security Plumbing. However plumbing wasn't the thing Robbie flourished in. If there was anything you needed whether it be something repaired or just needed a friend, he was the solution. He had a character that was so full of humor and compassion it was fascinating; watching him would make anyone laugh. His love for his nieces and nephews never went unnoticed, always interacting with them when they were together. Robbie was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Lane Andress; his grandmother, Billie Marie Robinson; and his youngest brother, Phillip Morgan Andress. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Kathy Andress; dad, Robert Lane Andress Sr. And stepmother Carolyn Andress; wife, Rachael Pruitt; son, Blake Andress; sister, Christy Andress-Chandler and sister-in-law, Constant Andress-Chandler; brother, John Andress and sister-in-law, Anna Andress; stepsister, Suzanne Mills and brother-in-law, Mack Mills; sister-in-law, Tina Guerra and husband, Javier; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 26, 2020