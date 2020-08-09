Robert Lawrence Young DENTON -- Robert Lawrence "Bob" Young went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday morning, Aug. 3, 2020. He was a faithful husband, loving son, patient and hard working father, loyal brother and trusted friend. SERVICE: A private family graveside service with military honors and a celebration of life service will be held at the Nelson Cemetery, Reno, Texas. Bob was born in Italy, Texas, Jan. 23, 1926, and moved to North Fort Worth with his parents and brother in 1938. He attended Technical High School, served as a Pharmacist's Mate in the U.S. Navy, 1944-46, and attended both TCU and North Texas University. He worked for the US Department of HEW and the US Justice Department for 20 years. Bob was a member of Rosen Heights Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and a Sunday School teacher. A gifted artist, his artwork lives on in the homes of his family and friends. SURVIVORS: Wife of almost 70 years, Anna Beth; three children; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Even though Bobby slipped away from us on this earth, he is not lost and we look forward to our reunion in Heaven very soon. Our family is grateful to Brookdale Denton South and North and to Ardent Hospice for their gracious care and unfailing kindness