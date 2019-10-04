|
Robert Lee Davis Jr. HUDSON OAKS -- Robert Lee Davis Jr, 65, passed away October 1, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: October 4, 2019 at Greenwood Memorial Park in Fort Worth, 10AM, with Pastor Michael Edwards officiating. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy Ruth Taylor and step-sister, Brenda Griffin. SURVIVORS: his father, Robert Lee Davis Sr. and his wife, Anna of Weatherford; son, Cody Lee Davis and wife, Ashley of Fort Worth; daughter, Rachelle Lynn Davis of Fort Worth; 2 grandchildren, Dylan and Braedan; brothers, Ronald Davis and wife, Kay of Fort Worth, Larry Glenn Davis and wife, Tammy of Fort Worth; and step-brother, Leslie Griffin of Virginia Beach, Va.; step-sisters', Pam McClure and husband, Bill of Hurst, Cindy Kuhns of Virginia Beach, Va., Denise Leenhouts of Arlington, Carolyn Leenhouts and husband, Greg of Weatherford.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019