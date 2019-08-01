|
Rev. Robert Lee Rogers "A great example of the kind of faith to live, a man of holy devotion, to a God who freely gives." FORT WORTH -- The Reverend Doctor Robert Lee Rogers, 80, bidded this world adieu on Saturday, July 20, 2019. REQUIEM OF A SHEPHERD: 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019, in the sanctuary of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2951 Evans Avenue; The Reverend William Timothy Glynn, gracious host Pastor; The Reverend Julius L. Jackson, Jr., eulogist. You may visit Pastor Rogers from Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, as he rests where he labored, in the sanctuary of Harvey Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1257 E. Harvey Avenue; The Twilight Service will begin at 6 p.m.; Burial: The Garden of Peace at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Rogers was the Founder of Harvey Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as Pastor for 52 years, before assuming the role as Senior Pastor in March 2019. Pastor Rogers served in many religious organizations across the City of Fort Worth, State of Texas and the Nation. Pastor Rogers was rejoined in Heaven with his beloved wife, First Lady Laura Rogers. SURVIVORS: Those left in God's care are: His Beloved Children, Rolissa L. Rogers, Vanessa Calvin (Otis), Paula Thompson (Lyndon), Demetria Rogers, Sharon Hall (Jeff) and Tony Rogers; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 10 great great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and the Harvey Avenue Missionary Baptist Church congregation.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019