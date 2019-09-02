|
Robert Lee Wagner Sr. FORT WORTH--Robert Lee Wagner Sr., 85, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 958 E. Baltimore Ave., Fort Worth. Burial follows in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Viewing: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Golden Gate Funeral Home, Fort Worth. Robert was born June 10, 1934, in Palestine, Texas. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after more than 30 years of service. SURVIVORS: His wife of 50 years, Coretha Wagner; son, Robert Wagner Jr. He also leaves five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish his memories.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019