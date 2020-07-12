Robert Lewis Fisher FORT WORTH--Robert Lewis "Bobby" Fisher died of complications from the Covid-19 virus on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 77. Bobby was born in the flat plains of Cheyenne Wells, Colo., on Jan. 11, 1943. He went to 12 different schools in his 12 years of schooling, in several different states, graduating from Kit Carson High School in 1961, just a few miles from where he was born. Bobby served in the U.S. Army in Panama during the Panamanian riots. He was part of a jungle guerilla platoon whose duty it was to play the enemy for soldiers learning jungle warfare before heading to Vietnam. After his military service, Bobby moved to Fort Worth and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 43 years. He worked as a mail clerk, both meeting the public and working behind the scenes sorting mail. Sometimes he was teasingly called "Super Clerk" because he loved his job and worked diligently as his Grandpa Moore taught him to do. Bobby also was a partner in Fisher Mailing Service, becoming an expert in zip codes. He would have people tell him their zip codes, and he would guess where they were from, usually guessing pretty close. Bobby loved doing Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles, the Rubik's cube, and any other puzzle he came across. He made a great sand box, a zip line, and obstacle courses for "the best back yard in the whole world." He had a talent for carving wood characters, making elaborate string arts, and designing complicated Seek and Find puzzles. Bobby married Bonnie "Sunni" Hanson in 1966, and they were married almost 54 years. He blessed his family by supporting Sunni in homeschooling their family for 35 years. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Birchman Baptist Church, Fort Worth. Bobby was a faithful member of Birchman Baptist Church for 47 years. Robert was predeceased by his mother, Darlene Hughes; his father, Jack Fisher; his sister, Jackie Adams; and another sister, Peggy Berzansky. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Bonnie "Sunni" Fisher; his sister, Dorothy Fitch of Albuquerque, N.M.; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Dennis Murphy of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; his brother, Tom Fisher of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ty Howorth of Weatherford, Texas; his daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Chris Miller of Amory, Miss.; his grandchildren, Taylor Robinson and his wife, Amanda, Brooks Robinson and his wife, Crystal, Reagan Robinson, Londen Howorth, and Reid Howorth; his great-granddaughter, Olivia Robinson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving family members.