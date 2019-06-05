Robert Louis Hayford MANSFIELD -- Robert Louis Hayford, 88, passed away June 1, 2019 in Mansfield. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10 a.m., June 6, 2019. Visitation: June 5, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. Robert was born June 27, 1930 to Clarence Leslie and Frances Josephine (Wold) Hayford in Minneapolis, Minn., moving to Glendive, Mont. in 1941. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and became a fighter pilot, flying patrols over the North Atlantic, during the Cold War. Obtained BSME from University of Oklahoma in 1961. Joined Space and Missile Systems Organization (SAMSO) developing satellite technology in Los Angeles. Transferred to USAF HQ in the Pentagon. Obtained MS Administration from George Washington University as well as diploma from Industrial College of the Armed Forces (ICAF). As program director of the NATO III Satellite Communications Program, he led a successful satellite launch in 1976, pioneering GPS technology. Retired as Colonel in 1977. Spent 20 years at LTV Missiles and Electronics Group in Grand Prairie before retiring in Mansfield. Preceded in death by father, Clarence Leslie Hayford; mother, Frances Josephine Wold Hayford; wife, Joyce Cato Hayford; brother, William Leslie Hayford; grandchild, Chad Hayford; and great-grandchild Nolan Pusateri. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Stacey Hayford Hamaker (husband, Walter Arnold), Robert Louis Hayford, Jr. (wife, Kimberly Mills Hayford) and Drey Andrew Hayford (wife, Karen McClure Hayford); half sibilings, Chery (Trocinsky) Popiel, Peggy Hayford and Linda (Hayford) Dorris; grandchildren, Kyle Hayford, Brooke Hadley, Ashley Paramore and Amie Hamaker, Skylar Hayford; and brother, Dennis Lin Hayford.



