Robert Louis Moore Jr.

Robert Louis Moore Jr. Obituary
Robert Louis Moore Jr. FORT WORTH--Robert Louis Moore Jr., "Bob," of Fort Worth, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes with visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Burial follows service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ritchie Library at 626 W. College in Jacksboro or Concerned Citizens at 400 E. Pine in Jacksboro. Bob was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 29, 1959. Bob graduated from Southwest High School and received a B.A. from UTA. He was an architect for Callahan and Freeman. SURVIVORS: He is survived by sister, Delyn Lewis and husband, Carroll; nephews, Ted Lewis (Julie) and Matt Lewis (Julie); great-nephews, Jake and Luke; and many cousins and friends who loved him.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 9, 2019
