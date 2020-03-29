|
Robert Louis Radle FORT WORTH--Robert Louis Radle, 83, died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, with family by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Hospice of Texas or the would be appreciated. Robert was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1937, to the late Louis and Dorothy Radle. He graduated from St. Edward's High School, The Ohio State University and Loyola University Chicago. He served in the Army in Germany and had a lifelong career in railroad sales and supply. Robert was an usher and eucharistic minister at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Fort Worth. He enjoyed golf, "Wheel of Fortune" and doing crossword puzzles. He was a skilled woodworker who built everything from furniture to toys. He will also be remembered for his annual wooden Christmas ornament. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Beth Radle and her husband, Steve Rapp, of Spring, Texas; daughter, Susan Belauskas and her husband, Paul, of Weatherford, Texas; son, John Radle and his wife, Kim, of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Jeanne Lott and her husband, Brian, of Benbrook, Texas; grandchildren, Meghan and Anna Rapp, Tess and Brenna Belauskas, Teddy Radle and Emma Lott; siblings, twin brother, William and his wife, Karen, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, sister, Jane Patacca and her late husband, John, of Yorktown, Va., and brother, Don and his wife, Beth, of Elyria, Ohio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020