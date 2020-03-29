Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Radle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Radle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Radle Obituary
Robert Louis Radle FORT WORTH--Robert Louis Radle, 83, died peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020, with family by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to Community Hospice of Texas or the would be appreciated. Robert was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 1937, to the late Louis and Dorothy Radle. He graduated from St. Edward's High School, The Ohio State University and Loyola University Chicago. He served in the Army in Germany and had a lifelong career in railroad sales and supply. Robert was an usher and eucharistic minister at St. Patrick's Cathedral, Fort Worth. He enjoyed golf, "Wheel of Fortune" and doing crossword puzzles. He was a skilled woodworker who built everything from furniture to toys. He will also be remembered for his annual wooden Christmas ornament. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret; daughter, Beth Radle and her husband, Steve Rapp, of Spring, Texas; daughter, Susan Belauskas and her husband, Paul, of Weatherford, Texas; son, John Radle and his wife, Kim, of Baltimore, Md.; daughter, Jeanne Lott and her husband, Brian, of Benbrook, Texas; grandchildren, Meghan and Anna Rapp, Tess and Brenna Belauskas, Teddy Radle and Emma Lott; siblings, twin brother, William and his wife, Karen, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, sister, Jane Patacca and her late husband, John, of Yorktown, Va., and brother, Don and his wife, Beth, of Elyria, Ohio; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -