Robert Louis Stevens Jr. BEDFORD--Robert Louis Stevens Jr. of Bedford, Texas, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, family member, and friend to all that knew and loved him. FUNERAL: Noon Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Bedford with a reception to follow in the Great Hall. PALLBEARERS: Robert Louis Stevens IV, Bart Mormino, Joshua Mauldin, Joshua Beck, Jacob Jackson, Gary Fuentes, and Jim Hart. Robert was born Oct. 31, 1951, in New Orleans, La., to Shirley Argiz and Robert Louis Stevens Sr. Robert was married to the love of his life, Evonne Fuentes Stevens, for 35 years. He had two children and three grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. He was a member of the Catholic church for his entire life and worked at St. Michael Catholic Church for 18 years until his passing. Robert loved listening to music, working on his home, visiting the mountains and national parks, and his New York Yankees. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Argiz; his father, Robert Louis Stevens Sr.; and his brothers, Barry Lightell and Johnny Miller. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his wife, Evonne Fuentes Stevens; his sons, Robert Louis Stevens III and Christopher Stevens; his daughters-in-law, Rhonda Stevens and Courtney Stevens; and his grandchildren, Robert Louis Stevens IV, Brooke Stevens, and Connor Stevens.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 7, 2019