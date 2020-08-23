1/1
Robert Louis "Bob" Wells
Robert "Bob" Louis Wells MANSFIELD--Robert "Bob" Louis Wells, 84, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a short illness. His regret in life was "not being able to spend more time with his wife and family." Two sisters preceded him in death. SURVIVORS: Dixie, wife of 61 years; three daughters; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother. Additional information can be found at https://www.beyondthedash.com/ SERVICE: He requested no service be held, but instead people donate their time as a "gift of service" in his memory or to https://www.stjude.org or The Salvation Army.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
