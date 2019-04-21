Robert Luther McNally Jr. CORINTH--Robert "Bob" Luther McNally Jr. passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Denton, Texas, at the age of 72. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Private memorial services to be held by the family. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, any desired donations may be made to . Bob started an exciting career right out of high school with American Airlines and retired 25 years later as the special services manager at Nashville International Airport. He enjoyed taking care of various high-profile clients, including country music artist legends, foreign dignitaries, professional athletes, royalty, U.S. military, and more. Bob was the fix-it guy, the problem solver, the friendly neighbor, and the kind of guy you wanted to be around. He was always thinking of other people and how he could help them. He enjoyed various hobbies, tinkering, and loved to travel on any wide-open road. He was the sweetest Grandaddy and was "tickled pink" to watch his three granddaughters grow. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Luther Sr.; mother, Hazel Ratta McNally; and his older brother, James "Jimmy." SURVIVORS: Left to honor Bob and remember his love are his daughters, Kee Mcnally Law (husband) and their daughters, Katie Lee Pena (Carlos) and daughter, Bobbi; older brother, Charles "Chuck"; younger sister, Marlene; many wonderful nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. Bob will be thoroughly missed by all. If there was one thing Bobby never knew, it was a stranger.



