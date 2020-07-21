Robert Lyn Gregory RICHLAND HILLS--Robert Lyn Gregory, 60, of Richland Hills, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. VISITATION: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2020, at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel. Graveside service follows in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Robert was born May 12, 1960, in Dallas, Texas, to Ivan and Nettye Gregory. He grew up in Euless, graduating from Trinity High in 1978. Robert's first job at the Piggly Wiggly led to a 20-year career in the grocery business, eventually retiring as a store manager with Albertsons. His most cherished memories included playing softball, hunting with his dad and friends, fishing at Lake Murvaul, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. Robert lived life to the fullest and with no regrets. He will most be remembered by his larger-than-life personality and his willingness to help others in need. Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Nettye; his best friend, John; and his dog, Rockey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his father, Ivan of Richland Hills; his daughter Holli, and grandchildren, Tarren and Nick of Waco; a very special girl, Heather of Indiana; his aunt, Linda and uncle George of College Station; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.