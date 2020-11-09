Robert Lynn ""Bobby" EvarttNovember 4, 2020Rendon, Texas - Robert Lynn Evartt, "Bobby," a lifelong resident of the Rendon area, passed away in the early morning hours of November 4, 2020Bobby is survived by his brother, Odell; his children and their spouses, Wanda, Linda & Don, Sharon & Rick, Chris & Pam, and Roger & Cindy; grandchildren' and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 34 years, Annie; 6 of his siblings along with many lifelong friends.Viewing at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76134 on Nov. 9, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. with services to follow Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Laurel Land's Chapel of Chimes.Flowers, cards, and letters of love can be sent to the funeral home.