Robert M. Bonilla FORT WORTH--Robert M. Bonilla, 82, loving husband, father and "Popo," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by his devoted family at his bedside. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Rosary: 6 p.m. Tuesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Pallbearers: Jimmy Velasquez, Carl Hernandez, Carlos Flores, Aaron Gutknecht, Salvador Bonilla, David Bonilla, Matthew Bonilla. Honorary Pallbearers: Alex "Echo" Soto of Oberlin, Ohio, and Pete Martinez of Camarillo, Calfi. Robert, also known as "Bobby" to his family and "Beto" to many friends, was born March 29, 1937, to Lola and Salvador Bonilla in Fort Worth. After graduating from Trimble Tech High School, where he learned his passion for printing, he went on to pursue his career in the printing industry, most notably with Stafford-Lowden Printing Co. On Oct. 14, 1962, he married the love of his life, Josie Narvais, and they went on to have three children. After retiring in 2002 from Miller Brewery Container Division, Robert spent his time doing what brought him happiness and joy to his heart by spending time with his seven grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Lola and Salvador; brother, Salvador Bonilla. The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of VITAS Hospice at Baylor Hospital. SURVIVORS: Wife of 57 years, Josie Bonilla; children, Rob Bonilla, Lolette Gutknecht (Aaron) and David Bonilla (Melissa); grandchildren, Salvador and Caroline Bonilla, Victoria and Valerie Gutknecht, David, Matthew and Lauren Bonilla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019