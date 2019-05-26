Home

Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-8477
Robert Yoder
Robert M. Yoder

Robert M. Yoder FORT WORTH--Robert M. Yoder, 79, passed Saturday, May 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Guardian Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, at Guardian. Robert was born June 24, 1939, in Jennings, Okla., to Charles and Elva Yoder. He loved reading, fishing, bowling, the Cowboys, Sooners, and spending time with family especially his grandbabies. Robert was preceded in death by his son, Chad Sullivan; his parents; brother, Jerry Yoder; and sister, Eva Dillon. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Loretta Schroeder, Gabe Ravenstien, Tonya Coy, Robert Yoder Jr., Troy Sullivan, and Laree Tingen; 15 grandkids; 31 great-grandkids, and was Papa to many more; one sister; and two brothers.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 26, 2019
