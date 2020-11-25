1/1
Robert Marion "Bob" Estes
1933 - 2020
Weatherford, Texas - Robert Marion "Bob" Estes, 87, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Funeral: 12 p.m. Friday at Lakeshore Baptist Church, Weatherford, Texas. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park
Bob was born Oct. 16, 1933, in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a 1951 graduate of Treadwell High School in Memphis, Tennessee and a 1958 graduate of the University of Tennessee with a BS in Business Administration. While at Tennessee, he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity
Bob was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954 and served as a high speed radio operator in Germany.
Bob married Carolyn Hull Estes on June 4, 1955 and they were married for 60 years.
Bob was a gear designer for International Harvester and was later promoted to the corporate general offices in Chicago, Illinois where he worked in labor relations.
In 1969, Bob moved to Fort Worth where he was an Industrial Engineer for 28 years and developed computerized methods for estimating machine work.
Bob was an avid hunter and outdoorsman and enjoyed many hunting trips with his sons and granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Gullard Estes and Daisy Brown Estes; his wife, Carolyn; and brother, Charles Gullard Estes, Jr.
Survivors: Son, Robert Franklin Estes and wife, Linda Kay Estes; son, David Carlton Estes and wife, Marybeth Hoeber Estes; granddaughter, Emily Ann Bolender and husband, Gabriel Joel Bolender; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Estes; great-granddaughter, Caroline Olivia Bolender; sister-in-law, Bobbie Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2020.
