Robert Marland "Bob" Johnson

Robert Marland "Bob" Johnson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Marland Johnson OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA -- Robert "Bob" Marland Johnson, 80, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Oklahoma City on March 28, 1939, to the late Wendell and Edith Johnson. Bob grew up in Oklahoma City and graduated from John Marshall High School before going on to receive his BS, MS, and PhD in Engineering from OU. After graduation, he worked as a professor of engineering at UTA for 35 years. Bob enjoyed traveling, classical music and OU sports. SURVIVORS: his wife, Gloria; his daughter, Dana Moore (Michael) and grandchildren, Robert Aaron and Ashley Elizabeth. HAVENBROOK FUNERAL HOME 3401 Havenbrook Street 405.329.0101 Norman, Oklahoma 73072
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
