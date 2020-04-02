|
|
Robert "Sandy" McDonald FORT WORTH -- Robert "Sandy" McDonald, age 89, of Fort Worth, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020. SERVICES: Private Graveside Service. Visitation: In accordance with current restrictions, staggered visitation, Friday, April 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76134. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to University Baptist Church (Re: Food Bank Ministry), 2720 Wabash Ave., Fort Worth, Texas 76109. Sandy or Pop-Pop, as he was known to his family, was born on May 12, 1930 to Robert Leon and Amy Lou Hufhines McDonald. He lived through the Depression and the Second World War and also served in the Army before finishing his studies and embarking on a professional career. He often reflected on his time in Europe during his Army service and on work crews at Yosemite National Park during a college recess. Sandy graduated from the University of North Texas (BA Education) and University of Texas (Masters Education) and enjoyed more than 12 years in public school education in FW. He closed out his professional career at General Dynamics/ Lockheed-FW where he worked 25 years on the F16 and other jet projects. Sandy served as a deacon and volunteer at his local church and was a long-time volunteer with the FW Lions Club. He and his wife, Pat, loved their local church, University Baptist Church, where Sandy was a member for more than 50 years and attended in-person until recently. They also enjoyed traveling, antiquing, reading, and fellowshipping with friends and family. Sandy is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Betty Jo McDonald, his son, Robert Mark McDonald, and his brothers, Billy and Paul McDonald. SURVIVORS: His loving wife of 20 years, Patsy Strickland McDonald; her children, Dayna (Kelley) Anderson, Kelley and Mark Pait, his son, John Brent (Kim) McDonald, and Tess McDonald (wife of Robert Mark McDonald); grandchildren, Chase (Lizeth) McDonald, Rachel McDonald (Dalton) Forman, Alejandra McDonald, Bryce McDonald, Zach McDonald, Luke McDonald, Ryan Anderson, and Hayley (Lance) Good; and great-grandchildren, Magnolia Kate Forman and Savannah Rose Good. Sandy is also survived by many other family members and friends who remember and respect him for his faith and gentle, patient, and peaceful spirit. Sandy was a loving husband, son, parent, grandparent and great-grandparent and he will be greatly missed.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 2, 2020