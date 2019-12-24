|
Robert "Mike" McMinn KOPPERL--Robert "Mike" McMinn passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Crosier-Pearson-Cleburne Chapel. Burial follows at 3 p.m. in Six Mile Cemetery in Llano, Texas. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Pallbearers: Christopher McMinn, Austin Moncrief, T.K.Tiwater, Steve Wells, William Smith and Jason Joblin. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Chisholm Trail Museum. Robert was born Feb. 19, 1949, in Dallas, Texas, to Robert Granville and Dorotha Frances Maxwell McMinn. Robert was a good father, son, and brother. A Paschal High School 1967 graduate, Robert led a very interesting and fulfilling life. He was a successful businessman with many interests. He began as a paperboy with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in the early '60s. Robert was a Master Mason, member of Terry's Texas Rangers SCV group and Neely's Roughnecks re-enactors. Robert was instrumental in creation of the Chisholm Trail Museum in Cleburne, Texas, and a member of the Johnson County Historical Commission. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne Michelle; father, Robert Granville McMinn; brother, Harold McMinn; and grandparents, R.G. and Kathleen McMinn and J.W. and Josephine Maxwell. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by longtime companion and great friend, Sheri Joblin; daughter, Cynthia and daughter, Melissa; son, Josh and son, Connor; his brother, Tommy McMinn and wife, Val; sister, Laura Moncrief; his beautiful mother, Dorotha Maxwell Hargett; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 24, 2019