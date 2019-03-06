Robert Morgan Reynolds FORT WORTH--With sadness, the family of Robert Morgan Reynolds announce that as the result of a brief illness he passed on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. FUNERAL: Services were attended by family and close friends on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Laurel Land Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, send donations to Tarrant County Food Bank or Fort Worth Humane Society. A born Texan, Robert grew up in Azle, Texas. After graduating from Azle High School in 1956, Robert joined the Texas National Guard and served one weekend a month for 12 years. He continued his education, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Texas Wesleyan University of Fort Worth and a Master's Degree in Accounting from Texas Christian University. Over the course of his career, Robert was a senior vice president of finance for Texas Steele, a financial officer for a local law firm, and retired from Carter & Burgess as Senior Vice President of Finance. Hub International recruited Robert after retirement, where he worked part-time until his passing. Robert was preceded in death by parents, Joe E. and Beatrice Reynolds. SURVIVORS: Robert will be remembered by his wife, Martha Reynolds; daughter, Kim McCarthy, her husband, Joseph McCarthy; his grandchildren, Erin McCarthy, Morgan Hill, his wife, Brittany; and great-grandchildren, Ciara, Annabell and Logan. Robert will be missed by all his family, friends and associates.



