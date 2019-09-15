|
|
Robert G. Nelson FORT WORTH--Robert G. Nelson, 79, of Fort Worth, TX passed away on September 10, 2019 in the quietness of his home, after a long battle with illness. Visitation: Will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday September 18 at Lucas Funeral Home. SERVICES: Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. He will always be remembered as a loving father to all who knew him as his motto "never, never give up". He served over 40 years in the United States Air Force and earned his title of Chief Master Sargent. His accomplishments were many; designing munitions and weapons for the navy SEALS and special OPPS. He was stationed in Fort Worth with the 301st division. He was proud to be a military man. He ran 40 marathons, even was able to run one in Greece while stationed there. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat, daughter Leah Parkinson, son-in law Kai, grandson Jakob Rivers Parkinson, son Robert Mitchell Nelson.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019