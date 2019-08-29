|
Robert Nelson "Bob" Hale NORTH RICHLAND HILLS -- Robert Nelson "Bob" Hale, 92, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. He was born May 11, 1927, in Gunter, Texas to Paul and Inez Hale. He spent his early years in Sherman and graduated from Sherman High School. At the age of 17, he joined the Merchant Marines. When WWII ended, he was drafted into the Army Air Corps. After serving three years he was discharged and attended the University of Texas at Austin - a constant source of pride and emotion - especially when "The Eyes of Texas" or "Texas Fight" were played. He returned to Sherman and completed his Bachelor's degree in Physics at Austin College. Bob worked at White Sands Missile Range before taking a job in the oil fields of east Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. While living in Magnolia, Ark., his well-intentioned landlords, Mr. and Mrs. Davenport, introduced him to a beautiful, young nurse, Nelwyn Tucker. The rest, as they say, is history. They were married on Christmas Eve, 1954. The Hales eventually moved to Fort Worth, settling in North Richland Hills in 1964. Bob worked in the aerospace industry for over 30 years, traveling world wide, retiring from General Dynamics/Lockheed in 1991. In retirement, Bob enjoyed teaching at Tarrant County College in the Senior Education Department and volunteering at the Artisan Theater. A lover of art, music, literature and philosophy, he passed that love to his children and grandchildren. His family was the great love of his life. He believed in our Creator and was confident we will all be together again. SURVIVORS: Wife of 64 years, Nelwyn; brother, John Hale and wife, Melba; daughter, Marsha Hale Stewart; son, Roger Hale and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Bobby Stewart and wife, Natalie, and Zach and Lauren Hale; great-granddaughter, Nelwyn Stewart; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 29, 2019