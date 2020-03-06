|
|
Robert O. "Bob" Brower FORT WORTH -- Robert O. "Bob" Brower, 95, a retired postal inspector, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Trinity Terrace in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 1000 Penn Street, Fort Worth, Texas in the Chapel followed by a private graveside service. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Presbyterian Night Shelter. Bob was born May 28, 1924, in Queen City, Missouri, the son of J.W. "Bill" Brower and Virgy Kuhn Brower. He graduated from Queen City High School in 1942 then volunteered for the Army Air Corps. He served at several stateside bases and on Guam and Saipan in the Pacific. He later attended Vanderbilt University and Tarrant College. Upon release from military service in 1946, he married his high school sweetheart Joyce Smith. They moved to Kansas City where he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. While serving as Assistant Postmaster at Liberty, Missouri in 1958, Bob was appointed a Postal Inspector. During the years that followed, he was domiciled at Alexandria and New Orleans, La., Kansas City, Mo., and Fort Worth, Texas. At the time of his retirement in 1978, he was the Inspector-In-Charge of the Fort Worth Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with responsibility for all service audits and the investigation of all postal crimes within the state of Texas. Bob was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church and the Majo Sunday school class. He was a former member of the Lions and Elks clubs. He also delivered Meals On Wheels for 13 years. SURVIVORS: Wife of 74 years, Joyce; son, Dr. Dwight Brower and wife, Debbie, Baton Rouge, La.; daughter, Paula Brower, Fort Worth; grandchildren, Patrick Brower, New Orleans, La., Rachel Brower Von Gruben and husband, Michael, Mandeville, La., and Nicholas Mashek, Fort Worth, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Joseph, Caroline, Zachary, Luke and Alexander Von Gruben, Mandeville, La.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020