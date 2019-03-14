Robert "Rob" Rutherford COLLEYVILLE -- Robert Oliver Rutherford passed away on March 10, 2019 due to a lengthy illness with brain cancer. SERVICE: Compass Church, Colleyville, on Friday, March 15 at 2 p.m. with reception to follow at the Colleyville Center. Visitation will be at the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home in Colleyville, Thursday, March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Fort Worth, Texas. He was born 9/27/1940 in Bokchito, Okla. and was immediately returned to Paducah, Texas where his parents, Willard N. Rutherford and Louise Gray Rutherford, resided. He grew up in Monahans, Texas. He had one younger brother, David Leon, who preceded him in death in 2014. He met his wife, Teresa Townley Rutherford, of 57 years, in San Angelo while attending Angelo State University. Rob was a graduate of Texas Tech with a BBA in Advertising/Marketing & had a 25 year tenure with GTE/Verizon in Economic Development & Public Affairs, living in Lewisville, Wisconsin and Brownwood before moving to Colleyville in 1989. After retiring from GTE, he and his son, Brent, opened the SW Regional office of Fast Advertising in 1993, a promotion / marketing firm in Bedford (now Lone Star Imprints). In 2003, Rob turned over the company to his son and renewed his real estate license & got into commercial real estate full time. In 2007, he & Teresa formed their own company, Rutherford Realty in Southlake. Rutherford is a former Zoning Board of Adjustment & Planning & Zoning Commissioner for Colleyville. He was co-founder of the Colleyville Executive Organization (CEO), & a past 10 yr. Advisory Board member of Colleyville Center, past Colleyville Lions Club President, a member of the Northeast Leadership Forum, Southlake Executive Forum, Colleyville & Southlake Chambers of Commerce & a member of the MetroTex Assn of Realtors & Texas Realtors. He served several years on the Texas Realtors Commercial Committee. He received two prestigious Lions Club Awards The Colleyville Lions Club "Lion of the Year" & "Melvin Jones Fellowship Award. He & Teresa were honored with the Colleyville Chamber's "Community Spirit Award" for 2012. SURVIVORS: his wife, Teresa; son, Brent Rutherford & wife, Tonya, Keller & daughter, Rhonda Minica, Watauga; 3 grandchildren, Courtney Minica Medrano & husband, Vincent Medrano, Haslet, Brittany Rutherford, Haslet and Lane Rutherford & girlfriend, Kaitlin Fracassi, Denton; one uncle, Royce Lee Gray, Frisco; two sister-in-laws, Vicki Townley Carew & husband, John, Philadelphia & Kim Rutherford, Boerne; a brother-in-law, Billy Bankston & wife Glendine, Pearland; and four nephews, Bryce Bankston & wife, Dawn, Pearland, Derek Bankston & wife, Astrid, Pearland, Trey Rutherford, Austin & Todd Rutherford, Houston; & several cousins.



