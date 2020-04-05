Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Orr Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Orr Cox Obituary
Robert Orr Cox FORT WORTH--Robert Orr Cox passed away Friday, March 29, 2020. Robert was a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, for 65 years. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University, SMU, and a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas. Robert worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed for 39 years in the engineering department on the B 58 bomber, in Special Projects and, for most of his career, in support of various models of the F111. Robert was married Mary Scott (deceased) for 47 years, then to Kathryn Plocica for 18 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters with Mary, Robyn Stanfill, Leslie Smallwood Cox and Carolyn Rodgers with their four children and two great-grandchildren; four stepchildren and their five children.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -