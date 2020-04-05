|
Robert Orr Cox FORT WORTH--Robert Orr Cox passed away Friday, March 29, 2020. Robert was a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, for 65 years. He was a graduate of Oklahoma State University, SMU, and a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas. Robert worked for General Dynamics/Lockheed for 39 years in the engineering department on the B 58 bomber, in Special Projects and, for most of his career, in support of various models of the F111. Robert was married Mary Scott (deceased) for 47 years, then to Kathryn Plocica for 18 years. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; daughters with Mary, Robyn Stanfill, Leslie Smallwood Cox and Carolyn Rodgers with their four children and two great-grandchildren; four stepchildren and their five children.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2020