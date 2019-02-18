Robert Peyton Harrison AZLE--Robert Peyton Harrison, 68, passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Robert was the owner of Wood Techniques Construction. He was a master carpenter, and his incredible work reflected his dedication and skill. Robert was born to Charlie P. and Marguerite McGuirk Harrison in Fort Worth. He most admired and respected his father who worked for General Dynamics since it was Convair, eventually becoming head of the company's inclusive test flight program. As a boy, Robert played organized baseball and was a longtime Boy Scouts of America member. He graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1969 and continued on to college until joining the United States Marines, rising to the rank of sergeant. His achievements while enlisted included the distinction of Sharpshooter and assignment to radar with the Marine Aircraft Wing. After being discharged, he returned to college and earned an Associate of Arts degree. In 1979, Robert married his wife, Lori, and they shared over 39 years together until his death. They raised four children and eventually had three little grandsons that adored their "Papa." Robert's first love was family followed by a close group of wonderful friends. He will be dearly missed by us all. SURVIVORS: Beloved wife, Lori Harrison; son, Michael Harrison and wife, Serina, and their son, Parker; daughter, Ashley Harrison Watson and husband, Scott, and their sons, Harrison and Archer; son, Cameron Harrison; son, Rylan Harrison; sister, Susie Harrison; and several cousins, including Bruce McGuirk and wife, Dana.



