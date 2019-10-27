|
Robert Phil Phifer FORT WORTH--Robert Phil Phifer, Philip to his friends, passed away Saturday evening, Oct. 19, 2019, at home, comforted by family; nurses; and Timothy Wright, his partner of 40 years. Philip learned from doctors in 2014 that he had only a handful of years to live. Doctors explained his kidney cancer had spread and despite surgery and future medical treatments, he most likely would not survive. The 58-year-old hairstylist and creative director at Shelton's Salon & Spa chose to work everyday until just weeks before he passed away. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jane Woodward and Rev. Dr. Fritz Ritsch officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Inurnment: To be scheduled at a later date in the Trinity Columbarium at Greenwood Mausoleum. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phillip's memory to Silver Creek Heritage Society, 1021 Carpenter St., Azle, TX 76020; St. Stephen Presbyterian Church, 2700 McPherson Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76109; or M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030. Phifer lived his last six years doing what he loved most - creating beauty in the art of hair design every day for so many people. Yet Phifer's artistic talent extended to the salon's interior design, to the colorful home he shared with Wright, to holiday meals and decorations. Phifer was an artist. A native of Lubbock, Phifer was born May 25, 1961, the youngest of Ray and Beth Phifer's three children. He graduated from Earth High School in 1979 and soon after, moved to Arlington to attend Bauder Fashion College. It wasn't long before he met the love of his life, Wright, a popular young Fort Worth hairstylist. Wright encouraged Phifer to enroll in the Ogle School of Hair Design. He graduated in 1985 and right away joined Shelton's Salon where he spent his 33-year career working alongside his partner who now co-owns Shelton's three Tarrant County salons. Clients recall Philip's intense focus as he colored, scissored and styled. He had a unique desire to please everyone who sat before him. He wanted every client to be beautiful, to look and feel prettier when they walked out of the salon. Their lives were important to him. He had hundreds of regulars. They talked about travel, shared recipes, discussed children and grandchildren, graduations and weddings. A hairstylist is often an extended family member and Philip earned the right to be included in many. Of course, Phifer loved his work family too and thanks to him, Shelton's celebrated everyone's birthday with a cake from Blue Bonnet Bakery. Philip took the orders - favorite cake and color the co-worker wanted for his or her name on the cake! Holidays were some of his happiest days, always a perfect occasion to create and display art. Christmas was very special and while it was extra work, decorating the salon and their home, there was a thrill each season as he carefully unpacked and placed each of his 2000 Christopher Radko ornaments. Phifer and Wright married June 27, 2017. Referring to Timothy, his family, friends and clients, Philip's last words were: "Dear Ones, it was heaven on earth with you." Phifer was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herschel and Golda Belew and Sally and Ray Phifer; sister, Panda Phifer; sister-in-law, Faye England Mrazek; brothers-in-law, Don Wright and Ronald Wright; and in-laws, Rev. Denzil G. and wife, Ina B. Wright. SURVIVORS: Husband and loving partner of 40 years, Timothy Wright of Fort Worth; parents, Ray and Beth Phifer of Fort Worth; sister, Peri Phifer of Coppell; brother and sister-in-law, Denzil and wife, Jerri Wright, of Forney; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and wife, Karen Wright, of Souderton, Pa.; sister-in-law, Linda Wright of Weatherford; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and much-loved clients.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019