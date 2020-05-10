Robert "Bob" Raymond Valcik COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.--Robert "Bob" Raymond Valcik, 69, passed on Monday, April 13, 2020. FUNERAL: A funeral to celebrate his life at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Security, CO, and an interment ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors will be held at a date yet to be determined. Please view the rest of Bob's story on his webpage at www.dignitymemorial.com. Courtesy of the Dove-Witt Family Mortuary. Bob was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was the third child in a family of six children. He retired as a tech sergeant, serving over 20 years in the USAF. Some of the medals he received were the National Defense Service, Joint Service Achievement, the AF Achievement and several different Good Conduct Medals during his service to our country. Over eight and a half years was served overseas. Bob was a devout Catholic, and a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church. He was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #4636 in Security, Colo. Bob loved helping people. When he retired, he started his own handyman business. No job was too small or too big. He joked he never lifted weights, he lifted logs from the trees he cut. He was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, which he shared with his family, friends and customers. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin S. and Hattie J. Valcik, and his youngest sister, Elizabeth J. Valcik, of Corpus Christi, Texas. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife, who shared almost 48 years, Bonnie S. Valcik, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his son, Robert E. Valcik and his wife, Malinda L. Valcik, of Sandersville, Miss.; his surviving siblings, brothers, Edwin E. Valcik and Julius J. Valcik and his wife, Elizabeth A. Valcik, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and his sisters, Dolores A. Scotka of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Theresa A. Landers and her husband, Tim L. Landers, of Fort Worth, Texas. DOVE-WITT FAMILY MORTUARY Fountain, Colo., 719-390-4609 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.