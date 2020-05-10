Robert Raymond "Bob" Valcik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Raymond Valcik COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.--Robert "Bob" Raymond Valcik, 69, passed on Monday, April 13, 2020. FUNERAL: A funeral to celebrate his life at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Security, CO, and an interment ceremony at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with Military Honors will be held at a date yet to be determined. Please view the rest of Bob's story on his webpage at www.dignitymemorial.com. Courtesy of the Dove-Witt Family Mortuary. Bob was born in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was the third child in a family of six children. He retired as a tech sergeant, serving over 20 years in the USAF. Some of the medals he received were the National Defense Service, Joint Service Achievement, the AF Achievement and several different Good Conduct Medals during his service to our country. Over eight and a half years was served overseas. Bob was a devout Catholic, and a member of the St. Dominic Catholic Church. He was a 3rd Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Council #4636 in Security, Colo. Bob loved helping people. When he retired, he started his own handyman business. No job was too small or too big. He joked he never lifted weights, he lifted logs from the trees he cut. He was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, which he shared with his family, friends and customers. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin S. and Hattie J. Valcik, and his youngest sister, Elizabeth J. Valcik, of Corpus Christi, Texas. SURVIVORS: Bob is survived by his wife, who shared almost 48 years, Bonnie S. Valcik, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; his son, Robert E. Valcik and his wife, Malinda L. Valcik, of Sandersville, Miss.; his surviving siblings, brothers, Edwin E. Valcik and Julius J. Valcik and his wife, Elizabeth A. Valcik, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and his sisters, Dolores A. Scotka of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Theresa A. Landers and her husband, Tim L. Landers, of Fort Worth, Texas. DOVE-WITT FAMILY MORTUARY Fountain, Colo., 719-390-4609 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dove-Witt Family Mortuary
6630 South US Highway
Fountain, CO 80817
7193904906
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 6, 2020
Julius and Ann, our prayers and condolences at this difficult time. May Bob rest in peace.
Ruben & Donna Rodriguez
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved