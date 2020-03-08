|
|
Robert Richard Bartsch HURST--Robert Richard Bartsch of Hurst, Texas, passed away Wed., March 4, 2020, in Hurst, Texas. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was born June 15, 1932, in Owatonna, Minnesota, to Richard and Dallas Wardien Bartsch. Bob was a 1950 Carter-Riverside High School graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served in the Korean War from 1951-1955. After being honorably discharged, Bob attended Arlington State University. He later transferred to North Texas State University. Bob received his BA in Business from North Texas State University. It was here that he met his wife, Cacky, and they were married in January of 1957. Bob went to work in the insurance industry and retired as a Claims Manager with American General. He enjoyed fishing, playing bridge, sports, and any activity of his children or grandchildren. He enjoyed many years traveling with his wife, Cacky; his sister, Marlys and her husband, Herschel Lynch. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn, better known as Cacky, his daughter Vicky Good and husband Steve, son Michael Bartsch and wife Michelle, and son David Bartsch and husbandT Scott Collen. He is also survived by grandchildren Shannon Rich and husband Ryan, Sarah Wells and husband Ryan, Brad Bartsch, Kyle Bartsch, and Lauren Bartsch. He was blessed to have 4 great-grandchildren: Ronan, Corinne, Quinn, and Samuel. He is also survived by nephew Kenneth Lynch and wife Terri, nieces Barbara Schnack and husband Steve, Donna Drerup and husband Doug, Karin Maney and husband Chuck, Chrys Ealey and husband Bobby, as well as two step granddaughters Amanda and Averi Collen. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Dallas Bartsch, sister Maryls Lynch, and infant daughter Carolyn Belle Bartsch. The visitation will be held 1 -3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home, 5725 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville, Texas. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 941 Bedford Euless Road, Hurst, Texas. Interment will follow in Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the or Peace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 8, 2020