Robert "Bobby" Roberts
1936 - 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Robert (Bobby) Warren Roberts, age 84, passed peacefully of natural causes at home on October 1, 2020.
He was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry and the Shriners International – Moslah Temple, Legion of Honor in Fort Worth. From May 1987 to May 1990 he served as Mayor of Alvarado. He was politically astute
when discussing politics. He also served as Building Inspector for Alvarado and Fort Worth.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Lois, daughters Rachelle Whiteman (Kenneth) and Melanie Weber (John), granddaughter Desiree' Whiteman, grandsons Mason Weber, Hunter Weber, Austin Weber and spare grandson Conner Kaloi. He will also be missed by extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Shriner's Children's Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org. or mail to: Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or by phone at 844-739-0849.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 6, 2020.
