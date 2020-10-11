1/1
Robert Schnebel
1927 - 2020
August 26, 1927 - October 8, 2020
Cleveland, Tennessee - Robert Kenneth Schnebel, 93, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Michigan City, Indiana. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a member of Tasso United Methodist Church. During his life, he has worked for American Airlines, Hardwick Stove, and Modern Maid. He enjoyed bowling in his younger years, and he also enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, skiing, and traveling in their motorhome.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Schnebel and Margaret Southman Schnebel; and brother, Edwin Schnebel.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Alice Bullard Schnebel; four children, Cheryl Adams of Ft. Worth, TX, Kenneth Schnebel of Cleveland, Keith Schnebel and Judy of Goose Creek, SC, and Kurt Schnebel and Sonya of Cleveland; five grandchildren, Scott Adams and Lee Adams of Ft. Worth, TX, Amy Riley of Goose Creek, SC, Joseph Schnebel of Virginia Beach, VA, and Kimberly Schnebel of Dayton, TN; five great-grandchildren, Holly Adams, Carlee Adams, Alyssa Hagler, Alyssa Campanelli, Sophia Campanelli; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the chapel of Ralph Buckner Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Hayden officiating. Interment will follow in Tasso United Methodist Church Cemetery with a white dove release ceremony and the playing of bagpipes concluding the service.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Schnebel family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.


Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home
OCT
12
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Ralph Buckner Funeral Home
