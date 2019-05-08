Robert "Bob" Seifert FORT WORTH -- Robert "Bob" Seifert passed away at age 97 on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Fort Worth. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment Greenwood Memorial Park. Pallbearers: Peter Labrode and Brad Jones, both long time associates of Seifert Lawn Service and Bob's grandsons, David, Josh, Paul and Tim Seifert. Honorary pallbearers, Jim Milan, Brian Jones, Richard Daniel and Bill Harp. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Rd., Fort Worth, Texas 76109 or USA Table Tennis, One Olympic Plaza, Colorado Springs, CO 80909. Robert "Bob" Seifert was born Feb. 15, 1922 in Elma, Wash., only child of Paul and Elizabeth Seifert. He graduated valedictorian from Elma High School after which he worked at Boeing Aircraft Co. while going to the University of Washington. During World War II, he went to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduating as an ensign in the U.S. Naval Reserve and Maritime Service. He ended his merchant marine career as a captain of a freight passenger ship in Alaska. After the war, he resumed his education at the university working summers in Alaska as captain of a cannery tender. Immediately after his graduation, he married Geneva Pizzi. They became the happy parents of two sons, Richard and Kenneth. Then employed as a marketing specialist in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Washington, D.C., he promoted the use of commercial fish, appearing as a guest chef on cooking shows and writing articles for newspapers and magazines. Moving to Fort Worth was one of his best choices, he often said. Here he became a yellow page advertising salesman for 26 years with S.W. Bell Tel. Co. During this time, he and Geneva helped his sons start Seifert Lawn Service. After his retirement from SBTC, they continued the operation of the lawn service, started Artech Auto Glass Co. and a storage business. After his wife of 48 years died, his interest in playing bridge brought a partner, Joyce, whom he married in 2000. They enjoyed playing bridge and traveling until his death. Bob's special interests included playing tournament bridge, the study of handwriting, dancing at the Petroleum Club, gardening, and playing table tennis for which he had many trophies. He was especially proud of his gold medal won in the U.S. Senior Olympics when he was 86. SURVIVORS: his wife, Joyce; sons and daughter-in-law, Rick and Suzanne of The Woodlands and Ken of Spring; grandchildren and wives, Josh and Mikel, Paul and Sarah Beth, Rachel and Jonah, Tim and Carrie, David and Emily; stepsons and wives, Scott and Maura McCown, Davis and Lu McCown, Douglas and Julie McCown and their seven children; and Bob loved his 12 great-grandchildren.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary