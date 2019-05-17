|
Robert Simeone, Sr. ARLINGTON -- Robert A. Simeone, Sr., 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Robert was born on August 26, 1935 in New Haven, Conn. He worked as a Director at LTV Aerospace. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Geri Simeone. SURVIVORS: Sons, Bob Simeone, Jr. and wife, Kelly, David Simeone and wife, Teresa, and Michael Simeone; sister, Frances Sonnenreich and husband, William; grandchildren, Robert "Trey" III (Jackie), Shaylee (Ryan), Dani (Chris), Alexander and Sydney; great-grandson, Robert "Tuck" IV; great-granddaughter, Summer; and nieces and nephews, Nadine, Barbara, Sharon, Christine, Jeff, Wes and Diana.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 17, 2019