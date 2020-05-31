Robert "Bobby" Skipper COLLEYVILLE--Robert "Bobby" Skipper, 64, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home in Colleyville, Texas, of a heart attack. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: at a later date. Bobby was born in Fort Worth, Texas, to Robert and Marvelle Skipper on April 17, 1956. He graduated from L.D. Bell High School in Hurst, Texas, in 1974. Bobby worked as a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Lancaster, Texas, from 1985 to 1986. He then transferred to the city of Irving Fire Department in 1987 where he retired in December 2016. Bobby was of Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball for many years with his church friends. It was very important to Bobby to support his children and then his grandchildren by attending as many of their sporting and special events as possible. Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Skipper Jr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kandy Foster; children, Joshua Skipper and wife, Jodi, Ryan Foster and wife, Randa, Jeff Skipper, Jamie McKinley and husband, Brandon; mother, Marvelle Skipper; brother, Russell Skipper and wife, Pam; sisters, Daphne Cepak and husband, Scott, Linda Lyons and husband, David; 10 nieces and nephews; and 12 grandchildren.