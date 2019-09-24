Home

Robert Southard Obituary
Robert Southard ARLINGTON--Robert "Bob" Milton Southard, 90, of Arlington passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Moore Funeral Home, followed by interment in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moore Funeral Home. Bob was born in Palestine, Texas, on Nov. 28, 1928. Besides spending time with his family, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, grilling and was an active member of Webb Baptist Church. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Glenda; his parents; brother; daughter; and granddaughter. SURVIVORS: He is survived by sister, Bonnie Ruth Benton; sister, Barbara Holt and husband, Steve; daughter, Lisa Hopkins and husband, John; son-in-law, Sid Crose and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Chris Hopkins and wife, Erica, Carley Crose, Cole Hopkins, Caitlin Hopkins, and Kaeleigh Crose; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Hunter, and Leighton Hopkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019
