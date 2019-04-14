Home

Robert Stephens SAGINAW--Robert Stephens passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, Bob would have preferred donations to a veterans organization or the . Called Bob by everyone he knew, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as an ejection seat mechanic, then continued his service to the community as an active Freemason and Shriner in both Kansas and Texas. A talented drummer, he played for both a band and the Shrine drum corps. His love of music never faded, and he still listened to Benny Goodman daily. Bob was an engineer for Santa Fe Railroad and upon leaving the railroad, he moved his family to Fort Worth in 1987, and finished his career working in sales. Bob and his wife loved to travel by RV. He enjoyed fishing and golfing but was also a skilled woodworker. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, James; as well as his wife. Margie Evelyn. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth and Catherine; and his son-in-law.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 14, 2019
