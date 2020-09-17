Robert Steven Lerma
July 29, 1960 - September 14, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Robert Steven Lerma, 60, peacefully passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, with his wife and daughters at his bedside.
Graveside: Open to Public, 3 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In his memory, please consider donating to the Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth at lighthousefw.org
.
Steve was born July 29, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas to Roberto and Valentina Lerma. He attended North Side High School and graduated from Trimble Technical High School. Steve was the first in his family to graduate from college and receive a scholarship to attend his dream school. He joined the Aggie Corps of Cadets and received a degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. His adventurous spirit took him overseas where he met his wife, Marie. The two returned to Arizona, and he continued his education by obtaining a MIM and MBA from Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management.
Steve and Marie returned to Fort Worth to raise their daughters, Elena and Erina Lerma. Steve loved politics, running for office, and supporting candidates. He loved cars, exotic foods, global conversations, his terrier Max and his Mexican culture. His entrepreneurial spirit and education led him to work and travel abroad until his illness curtailed his adventures. He was full of ambitions for himself and his family. He showed great love to his father whom remained by his side until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Valentina Lerma.
Survivors: Wife, Marie Murphy; daughters, Elena and Erina Lerma; father, Roberto Santiago Reyna Lerma; brother, Ruben Lerma; and sister, Christina Elbitar and husband, Nehme.