1/1
Robert Steven Lerma
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Steven Lerma
July 29, 1960 - September 14, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - Robert Steven Lerma, 60, peacefully passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, with his wife and daughters at his bedside.
Graveside: Open to Public, 3 p.m. Thursday, Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: In his memory, please consider donating to the Lighthouse for the Blind of Fort Worth at lighthousefw.org.
Steve was born July 29, 1960, in Fort Worth, Texas to Roberto and Valentina Lerma. He attended North Side High School and graduated from Trimble Technical High School. Steve was the first in his family to graduate from college and receive a scholarship to attend his dream school. He joined the Aggie Corps of Cadets and received a degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. His adventurous spirit took him overseas where he met his wife, Marie. The two returned to Arizona, and he continued his education by obtaining a MIM and MBA from Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management.
Steve and Marie returned to Fort Worth to raise their daughters, Elena and Erina Lerma. Steve loved politics, running for office, and supporting candidates. He loved cars, exotic foods, global conversations, his terrier Max and his Mexican culture. His entrepreneurial spirit and education led him to work and travel abroad until his illness curtailed his adventures. He was full of ambitions for himself and his family. He showed great love to his father whom remained by his side until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Valentina Lerma.
Survivors: Wife, Marie Murphy; daughters, Elena and Erina Lerma; father, Roberto Santiago Reyna Lerma; brother, Ruben Lerma; and sister, Christina Elbitar and husband, Nehme.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved