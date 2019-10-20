|
Robert Thomas Coffey FORT WORTH--Robert T. Coffey passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Bob was born Aug. 26, 1931, in Big Spring, Texas, to John Askew Coffey and Margaretta May Sanders. He attended Baylor University followed by two years in the Air Force. He then attended the University of Texas Medical School, Galveston, earning his medical degree in psychiatry. Dr. Coffey was very active in the Fort Worth medical community. In 1982 he was elected and served as president of the Texas Society for Psychiatric Physicians, Tarrant County Chapter. He had a thriving and rewarding practice for over 30 years. When he retired, he remained a proponent of preventive medicine, teaching, and continuing education with emphasis in quality of life at TCC. Bob had a Texas gentlemanly manner and a wicked sense of humor. As a fan of Mark Twain, he was an artful storyteller to his three children. He was quite an artist specializing in charcoal and pencil sketching. He was also an enthusiastic dancer at local medical balls. Besides traveling around the world, he and wife, Sylvia, returned to Oahu, Hawaii, for several seasons, where he would run in his beloved Kapiolani Park and in the evenings watch the outstanding sunsets. Back in Texas, he looked forward to watching his Baylor Bears playing football, basketball, and track. Running was his passion. He was a founding member of the Fort Worth Runner's Club. He won and placed in marathons and countless races. He continued to run daily 2 1/2 miles until the day before his passing. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Glenna Moore. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 34 years, Sylvia; son, Dr. Randall Coffey and wife, Elda; daughter, Carol Coffey and her children, Lisa Knupp and David Knupp; daughter, Linda Pedranti and husband, Joe, and their children, John Wojcuich and Lauren Wojcuich; stepsons, Edward Lehmann, Robert Lehmann, and Harold Lehmann; and their respective families. He will be missed by many.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019