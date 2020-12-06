Robert True

July 31, 1950 - November 26, 2020

Colleyville, Texas - Dr. Robert L. True, Cosmetic Surgeon, Gynecologist and Medical Director of True Aesthetics Center in Colleyville, Texas died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Dallas. Dr. True was 70 years old.

Dr. True was born July 31, 1950 and grew up in Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from Idaho State University College of Pharmacy. After working as a pharmacist for several years, Dr. True took his passion for medicine in a different direction and attended medical school at the University of Nevada, Reno where he graduated in 1980. He went on to attend Tulane University where he did his OBGYN internship and residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, Louisiana from 1980 to 1986. He also worked as a trauma doctor during this time.

In 1986, Dr. True began his highly successful solo medical practice in Arlington, Texas. He delivered hundreds of babies, and was known by his patients for his personalized care and diligence to be present at each childbirth experience if at all possible. It was during this time he became involved with the Metroplex Women's Health Clinic by interpreting sonogram reports and donating pregnancy tests to the organization. He was also privileged to be selected as a medical ambassador to China during this time of his career. Because Dr. True was fluent in Spanish, English and Italian he was able to help many patients with their medical concerns.

Dr. True continued this philosophy of dedicated, individual treatment and assessment as he transitioned his practice in 2008 to restoring patients' inner health and outer appearance. He built an accredited surgical center in Colleyville, Texas and by relentlessly continuing his education, became board-certified in cosmetic surgery in 2013. He was a pioneer in offering "awake cosmetic surgery" and educated many physicians around the world about his unique principles and techniques for various procedures.

In addition to cosmetic surgery, Dr. True furthered his educational journey in medicine by studying with the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. Helping people "feel great on the inside and look great on the outside" became Dr. True's standard philosophy. This led him to expand his quest to improve people's overall health with his innovative diet programs and hormone therapy options. He helped hundreds of people become healthier and feel better about themselves, one patient at a time.

Dr. Robert True was a member of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgeons. He was also a member of the Tarrant County Medical Society and Texas Medical Association. He was an entrepreneur, keynote speaker, author, preceptor and lecturer. He was featured on multiple radio and television shows, magazine covers, news programs and more. He was known in the community for his high standards, strong ethics and positive spirit.

Dr. Robert True is survived by his wife, Pamela S. True of Coppell, daughter, Kimberly Ferguson Shanks and her husband, Jason Shanks of Coppell, son Robert S. True and his wife, Elizabeth True of Prosper, granddaughters Macallan Ferguson, Elizabeth Shanks and grandson Hayes Shanks, sister Carla Rowe Malcom of Gilbert, Arizona brother Frank True of Pocatello, Idaho, sister-in-law Rebecca Marler and brother-in-law, Carl Marler of Lafayette, Louisiana along with multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. He also left behind hundreds of friends and patients that loved him dearly.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services for Dr. Robert True will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to the Metroplex Women's Clinic (formerly Arlington Pregnancy Crisis Center), 2810 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, Texas 76012, where he continued to donate his resources.





