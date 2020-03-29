|
Robert W. Perryman ARLINGTON--Robert W. Perryman passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Upon graduation from Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, Texas, he hitchhiked to St. Paul, Minn., and attended Apostolic Bible Institute where he received a degree in Theology. Later, he attended the International Bible Institute of San Antonio, Texas, where received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theology. Rev. Perryman evangelized throughout the state of Texas. He founded the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Arlington, Texas, in 1946, aka First United Pentecostal Church of Arlington. He pastored many churches throughout the country in his 82 years of ministry. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II. In 2013, he was a recipient on an Honor Flight of Fort Worth to Washington, D.C. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Bess; his parents, Charley Perryman and Nancy E. Perryman and one grandson, Rhett Perryman; and one great-grandson , Skyler Johnson. SURVIVORS: Robert is survived by daughters, Nancy Sopher, husband, Bill, and Rebecca Blazek, husband, Bobby; son, Robert Perryman Jr., wife, Pamela; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2020