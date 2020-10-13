Robert W. ShireyJune 9, 1951 - October 9, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Robert W. Shirey passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 69.GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Robert will be laid to rest 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park, Texas.VISITATION: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Brown, Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home.Robert was born Saturday, June 9, 1951, in Cleveland, Texas to the late Gordon Bryson and Lucille V. Shirey. His family later moved to Wichita Falls where he attended Rider High School and Midwestern State University. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and member of Genesis United Methodist Church. For 35 years, Robert worked at Southwestern Bell which is now known as AT&T. He was a dedicated husband, father, and papa who adored his family and loved fishing, hunting, and playing baseball with his grandson, Crockett.SURVIVORS: Wife of 43 years, Connie Shirey; daughter, Lindsey Pittman; daughter, Kendall Shirey; brother, Patrick Shirey and wife, Tonye; nephews, Jim and Rob Shirey; grandsons, Crockett and Walker Pittman and many other extended family and friends.