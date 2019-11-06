|
Robert Walter Meisinger FORT WORTH--Robert Walter Meisinger, 81, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Robert was born June 15, 1938, in Illinois to Walter and Matilda Deppert. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force and had an associate degree from Bradley University in Illinois. He was a retired career insurance man, and an avid reader. He was affectionately known as "Security Bob" by the students at Burleson High School, Burleson, Texas, where he worked after retirement. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a volunteer driver with Meals On Wheels. SURVIVORS: Wife of 54 years, Judith Angela Crahan Meisinger; sons, Keith Meisinger and wife, Scharlynne, and Doug Meisinger; grandsons, Jon and wife, Amanda, Ric and wife, Kirby, Casey and wife, Jenn, Greg and Alex; great-grandchildren, Brentley, Carter and McKenna; and cousin, Evelyn Delong.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019