Robert Walter Ward CATHEDRAL CITY, CALIF.--Robert Walter Ward, 61, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Palm Springs, Calif. FUNERAL: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1200 W. Green Oaks Blvd., Arlington. Interment: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Robert was born Dec. 24, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Edgar Lee Ward and Mary Beth Sears Ward. He was raised in Arlington and graduated from James Bowie High School in 1977. Robert worked for 32 years as a scheduling supervisor for Southwest Airlines. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Robert enjoyed traveling, the beach, and all sports. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Rusty Ward and Bill Ward. SURVIVORS: Brother, Gary Ward and wife, Shannon; nieces, Sarah Ward Segoviano and husband, Mike, Meagan Ward; nephews, Trevor Ward and Tyler Ward; sister-in-law, Dianne Ward; and great-niece, Sophia Segoviano.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 2, 2020
