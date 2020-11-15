Robert Ward Shaw
January 30, 1949 - November 9, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Robert Ward Shaw, beloved father, son, and brother, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020 from Covid-19.
Memorial: Due to the pandemic, a small private ceremony was held on November 13 at Greenwood Memorial Park.
In memory, please consider a donation to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation or to a charity of your choice
.
Born in Fort Worth on January 30, 1949 to Robert Howell Shaw and Elaine Ward Shaw, Bob attended Paschal High School and graduated with a degree in pre-med from Trinity University in 1972.
In 1971, he married Ellen Brownlee with whom he had four children: Brian, Logan, Katy, and Elizabeth.
After college, he joined the family business, Robert Shaw Mfg., an architectural millwork business founded by his father. Bob had a talent for woodworking and the woodworking business. He expanded the company across Texas, completing projects in Fort Worth, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, including work for the Kimbell Art Museum, the Amon Carter Museum of Western Art, and the Texas State Capitol.
With his family and friends, he had other business ventures: a computer flooring business, self-storage facilities, a chain of video stores called "Take-it-Home," and he built buildings in Lubbock and Houston.
He loved skiing, and skied with style. He traveled with his family frequently to Red River, New Mexico; as well as to the mountains of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
One of his greatest passions was for fishing: salt-water fishing in Galveston Bay; surf fishing on the shore of Crystal Beach; fly fishing in the creeks and rivers of New Mexico and Colorado; and deep-sea fishing in places like Cabo San Lucas.
He had idiosyncrasies: At nice restaurants with his family, he would run his hands along the woodwork, silently judging the craftsmanship. "I'll be ready in 15 minutes" meant 45 minutes: He was a man who could not be rushed.
When going out, Bob could be seen in a pressed shirt tucked into pressed jeans, Lucchese cowboy boots, and a jade bolo tie. He liked a medium-rare tenderloin on his birthday, Tex-Mex at least once a week, giant iced teas at home – and he had a sweet tooth: chocolate-covered apricots and cherries, peanut butter cups, pralines and pecan pies.
Bob was hard-working, meticulous, generous and warm, thoughtful, intelligent, and creative. He was greatly respected by his friends, family, and those who worked with him.
More than anything he loved his family. He was most happy and content simply eating or watching a movie with his children. And he created great memories for them: he staged a well-remembered treasure hunt, and used his skills to build tree houses, lemonade stands, haunted houses....
His children and family kept him going. At a time in his life when his memory was failing, he would recall if his daughter was sick, though he might not remember the last time he had eaten.
He is at peace now. His family and friends loved him very much and will miss him.
Bob Shaw was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He is survived by his children; his brother, Bill (Cyd); his sister, Julie (Craig); his cousin, Sam Adams; Ellen Shaw; and nine nieces and nephews.